An accident at about 7:40 a.m. Wednesday closed U.S. 63 for a time near Simmons. The accident was south of Highway Z and near Mike Jones Auto.
A trailer-truck unit, carrying bags of sugar, overturned.
The accident was near Wright Lane and U.S. 63. At about 9:15 a.m., one lane was reported open.
