An accident at about 7:40 a.m. Wednesday closed U.S. 63 for a time near Simmons. The accident was south of Highway Z and near Mike Jones Auto.

A trailer-truck unit, carrying bags of sugar, overturned. 

The accident was near Wright Lane and U.S. 63. At about 9:15 a.m., one lane was reported open.

Oil leak
As emergency responders and tow truck operators work at the scene, oil leaks from a tractor-trailer rig that overturned on U.S. 63 Wednesday morning at Simmons.
Big rig block
Traffic in both directions was blocked on U.S. at Simmons after a big rig overturned Wednesday morning.
Cab damage
The cab of a tractor-trailer rig sustained significant damage in a crash Wednesday morning on U.S. 63 south of Houston.

