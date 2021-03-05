Missouri’s governor announced last Thursday that pharmacies across the state will soon be receiving prioritized shipments of the COVID vaccine.
Governor Mike Parson told reporters in Jefferson City that it’s part of a new partnership with the Missouri Pharmacy Association. In this region, Lakeland Pharmacy in Willow Springs is on the list.
“Starting next week, 15 percent of our weekly state allocation will be distributed to selected pharmacies across the state,” Parson says.
The governor describes local pharmacies as a trusted healthcare resource for many Missourians.
“161 pharmacies have been identified in 84 counties and were selected based on ability, location and population,” says Parson.
You can find the entire nine-page pharmacy list here.
Parson says the pharmacies have the ability to administer 200 initial doses of COVID vaccines per week.
Meantime, the governor says mass vaccination teams will soon start transitioning operations to include a larger presence in both St. Louis and Kansas City.
“Vaccine interest is often highest in the urban populations,” Parson says. “So starting next week, we will begin transitioning mass vaccination teams to accommodate more events in Region A, which is the Kansas City region, and Region C, in the St. Louis region.”
The governor envisions having the Missouri National Guard in the St. Louis and Kansas City metro areas for future two-day vaccination events, where the Guard would administer about 6,000 doses per day and 12,000 doses in two days.
Parson says the St. Louis and Kansas City regions have been receiving the same share of the COVID vaccine as rural areas have. He also continues to praise the work of the Missouri National Guard at targeted vaccination clinics in the two metro areas.
Parson says COVID activity in the state has declined for the seventh straight week, adding that the Show-Me State is second in the nation for average daily cases. Missouri vaccinators have now administered about 1.4 million COVID vaccinations, which includes the first and second shot.
About 15 percent of Missouri’s population has now received at least one shot, according to the state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) COVID-19 dashboard.
