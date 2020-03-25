The Texas County Health Department reported this evening the first laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) recorded for Texas County. The person hasn't been in the county for several weeks.
Health department staff confirmed that the person has been staying in another state for several weeks and is not in Texas County. Test results are always sent to the county of the person's address on record. Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services notified Texas County Health Department late this afternoon of the positive test results.
"As we have seen around the U.S. and the world, this situation changes rapidly. It is likely that we will see cases in the days and weeks ahead and we remind our community to continue to be vigilant about social distancing so that we can slow the spread of illness in our community and not overwhelm the healthcare system," according to a statement.
For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website at bit.ly/about-COVID or call the Missouri COVID-19 public information hotline at 1-877-435-8411.
