Houston, MO (65483)

Today

Mostly sunny early with isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 88F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.