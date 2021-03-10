Highway AH in Texas and Wright counties will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews overlay the roadway.

This section of roadway is located from Highway 32 to Highway M.

Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 26, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The route will be open to local traffic only.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area and to seek an alternate route.

For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

