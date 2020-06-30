A Summersville woman was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash north of her hometown, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Tammy L. Guajardo, 46, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Uplander when it left Highway 17 north of Summersville and struck an embankment, said Tpr. Marty Wiseman.
Guajardo, who was not working a seatbelt, was flown to Cox South. The vehicle was totaled.
