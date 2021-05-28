Missouri State Highway Patrol officers will be out in force during the long Memorial Day weekend.
In 2020, 10 people died and 444 were injured in 1,081 traffic crashes during the holiday. Last year, troopers made 118 DWI arrests.
The Memorial Day weekend is also an unofficial start to the boating season. During the 2020 Memorial Day weekend, there were 11 boating crashes which included one fatality and seven injuries. One person drowned over last year’s holiday weekend. Troopers arrested 11 people for boating while intoxicated over the 2020 Memorial Day weekend.
This year's counting period begins at 6 p.m., Friday, May 28, and ends at 11:59 p.m., Monday, May 31. Troopers will focus their attention on seat belt use, use of child safety seats, impaired drivers, hazardous moving violations and speed violations.
Those in need of assistance or who want to report a crime should use the highway patrol's emergency assistance number 800-525-5555 or *55 on a cellular phone. For road condition reports, travelers can visit the patrol's website at www.mshp.dps.mo.gov. Click on the “Road Condition” icon to view road construction areas as well as road conditions throughout the state or call 888-275-6636.
