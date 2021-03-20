A Salem man is charged with endangering two children after crashing a vehicle while drunk in northern Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. He later tried to bring drugs into the Texas County Jail.
Tpr. Jacob Sellars said a westbound 1999 Toyota Corolla driven by Robert L. Melead, 32, failed to negotiate a curve on Concord Road, traveled off the right side and overturned north of Licking.
A 6-year-old girl sustained minor injuries.
Melead is charged with two counts of felony child endangerment, driving while intoxicated with passenger under 17, driving while suspended, careless and imprudent driving involving motor vehicle crash, having no child restraints for the two children, wearing no seat belt, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor delivery of a controlled substance into a jail facility.
He was taken to the Texas County Jail.
