A Houston man was cited and released following an investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol after an accident left a Houston teenager with serious injuries. 

A 13-year-old boy was seriously injured Tuesday night when he was struck by a drunk driver, the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Tpr. Catherine Goodwin said a southbound 2016 Ford F-350 driven by Gary H. Sowell, 68, struck the boy on Lilly Road at about 9 p.m. about one mile south of Houston. 

The boy, who was not identified, was taken by ambulance to Mercy in Springfield. 

Goodwin said Sowell was not wearing a seat belt. He is also charged with careless and imprudent driving, the patrol said. 

Assisting at the scene was the Texas County Sheriff's Department.

