An Osceola man was cited on drug charges during a traffic stop Friday in Texas County. 

Scott D. Heikka, 56, was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

