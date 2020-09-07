ARREST

A Houston man was arrested Sunday, Sept. 6, on a Texas County warrant charging him with DWI, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Gary H. Sowell, 68, was taken to the Texas County Jail, the patrol said. 

