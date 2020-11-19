Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday called on Missourians to limit the size of their Thanksgiving gatherings as COVID-19 spreads throughout the state, and continued to insist he wouldn’t issue rules to enforce his public health recommendations.
“It’s up to me and you to change the way we do Thanksgivings, if you so choose to do that. And I would recommend that,” Parson said at a news briefing. “No different than my own personal family.”
He said his family would adjust its Thanksgiving celebration this year, noting that his in-laws, in their 80s, have underlying health conditions.
“And I am not going to expose them, and my family won’t expose them, to the possibility of COVID-19 when we don’t have to,” Parson said.
In his weekly briefing with reporters outside his office in the Capitol, a somber Parson said hospital capacity “is becoming a problem.” The state has reported more than 2,000 hospitalizations each day since Nov. 6; there were 2,453 hospitalizations as of Sunday.
“We’re gonna have to do everything we can to curve that issue,” Parson said.
He said he is investigating ways to help hospitals boost staffing, raising the possibility that he could send the Missouri National Guard to assist nurses and doctors in caring for the mushrooming number of patients.
Despite other Republican governors — such as in North Dakota, Iowa and West Virginia — issuing mask requirements in their states, Parson continued to insist Thursday that Missouri wouldn’t issue any mandates.
“The emphasis that are put on by some media outlets is like I am opposed to wearing a mask. I have never been opposed to that,” Parson said. “What I am opposed of is mandates from this position to the people of this state. People on the local level should have a voice.”
The governor is expected to release a set of recommendations and guidelines to county-level health departments later Thursday in keeping with his decentralized approach to fighting the pandemic.
Rather than issue a statewide mitigation plan, he wants local officials to make decisions like mask mandates and business closures.
“We’re going to encourage them to take some sort of action,” he said. “The holidays are coming and I as governor of the state of Missouri am not going to mandate who goes in your front door.”
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams urged people to take precautions as they prepare for Thanksgiving.
“Be prepared to change your plans. You’ve got to be willing to adapt,” Williams said.
In a sign Parson has acknowledged the virus is not going away, the governor also announced the extension of his state of emergency proclamation to March 31.
“The virus is everywhere. And nobody has control of it,” Parson said.
The governor, who won a full, four-year term on Nov. 3, also said he would not require Missouri residents to be vaccinated.
“We’re not going to punish people because they don’t want to take a vaccination,” Parson said.
