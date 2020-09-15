A Houston man and woman face multiple misdemeanor charges after an investigation involving the Houston Police Department and Missouri Division of Family Services that began in March.

Rachael Mister, 34, and Jeremy D. Sanders, 38, both of 215 Oak St., in Houston, are each charged with three counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child (a class A misdemeanor) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (a class D misdemeanor).

According to a probable cause statement, an HPD officer and a DFS investigator responded to Mister’s home regarding a report of drugs being used there in the presence of three juvenile children. During the investigation, several items of drug paraphernalia bearing marijuana residue were reportedly found.

After being taken to the HPD station, Mister and Sanders, her boyfriend, and one of the juveniles each submitted to a urine test by the DFS representative, which reportedly all came back positive for THC on April 3. All three juveniles submitted to a hair follicle test, which also reportedly all came back positive for THC.

Mister and Sanders were each charged Monday with a bond set at $100,000.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments