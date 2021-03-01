COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled to take place through Ozarks Healthcare on the following days and time frames this week.
Those interested in receiving either their first or booster (second) dose of the vaccine must sign up through the Missouri Vaccine Navigator, a secure registry tool recently launched by the state of Missouri to assist Missourians in receiving their COVID-19 vaccine. The Navigator can be accessed through Ozarks Healthcare’s website at www.ozarkshealthcare.com or www.covidvaccine.mo.gov. If internet accessibility is an issue, the Navigator Hotline can be reached by calling 877-435-8411.
- March 2 – First and second doses of the Moderna vaccine administered at Ozarks Healthcare (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. - Parkway Center, Willard Hunter Classroom; for those who received their initial dose on Feb. 4 or earlier)
- March 3 – First and second doses of the Moderna vaccine administered at Ozarks Healthcare (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. - Parkway Center, Willard Hunter Classroom; for those who received their initial dose on Feb. 4 or earlier)
- March 3 – Second doses of the Moderna vaccine administered at Ozarks Healthcare Gainesville (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; for those who received their initial dose on Feb. 4 or earlier)
Vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis according to eligibility as dictated by the state of Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccination plan. Currently, those who meet the criteria of being in Phase 1A, Phase 1B-Tier 1, and Phase 1B-Tier 2 may receive their vaccine. Full tier definitions can be found at www.covidvaccine.mo.gov. Again, individuals are asked to register through the Navigator to attend. If you are returning for a second dose, please bring your vaccination card with you. Six weeks is approximately the latest time frame recommended to wait to receive your second dose.
Once future clinics are scheduled, more information will be shared. For updates, please watch Ozarks Healthcare social media channels or visit www.ozarkshealthcare.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.