REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY

Ozarks Healthcare said Friday it would hold a remembrance ceremony for those lost to COVID-19. The event is in West Plains.

Ozarks Healthcare will host a remembrance ceremony on Saturday, June 19, at the Missouri State University – West Plains (MSU-WP) Amphitheater to help bring closure for those who experienced loss during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony is open to anyone who lost a loved one during a time when grieving together was difficult.

“Due to safety concerns during the height of COVID-19, many of us were not able to gather with family and friends to say ‘goodbye’ and celebrate the lives of our loved ones,” Mike Parrott, Ozarks Healthcare chaplain coordinator, said. “We hope this ceremony will help those in our community needing closure to find comfort and peace as we honor the lives and memories of friends, family, and neighbors.”

For more information, please call 417-256-9111, ext. 3351.

 

