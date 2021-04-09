Ozarks Healthcare is offering to come to local businesses to host mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics for employees.
Texas County businesses with at least 40 employees and/or their family members who would like to receive a COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to request a mobile clinic.
“Now having completed several mass vaccination events, we are excited to be able to travel to the areas we serve to get more vaccines in the arms of our community,” Katie Mahan, director of Ozarks Healthcare’s Pharmacy, said. “Being able to make workplaces safer for community members will help us improve our region’s immunity against COVID-19 overall.”
Beginning Friday, all Missouri residents were eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for those age 16 and older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are authorized for those age 18 and older. To date, Ozarks Healthcare has administered approximately 12,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Businesses interested in hosting a mobile vaccination clinic should first make sure all employees and/or family members who would like a vaccine are registered through the Missouri Navigator at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/. If internet accessibility is an issue, the Navigator Hotline can be reached by calling 877-435-8411. Businesses may then contact the Ozarks Healthcare Pharmacy and ask for Melynni Yarber, Ozarks Healthcare pharmacy manager, or Katie Mahan, Ozarks Healthcare pharmacy director, to inquire about available dates for mobile clinics by calling 417-256-1793. Yarber and Mahan may also be reached by email at M.Yarber@ozhcare.com or K.Mahan@ozhcare.com.
On Friday, officials are unable to confirm which COVID-19 vaccine will be available for mobile clinics. If reaching 40 participants is challenging, smaller businesses may join with other local businesses to host clinics.
“We encourage local small businesses to reach out to other small businesses in their industry to come together and host vaccine clinics,” Chad Gleghorn, director of Ozarks Healthcare’s inpatient pharmacy, said. “Joint clinics are a way to help our business community and show that we are stronger together.”
