Beginning April 14, Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains modified visitor restrictions to make visiting patients easier.

Patients admitted to its hospital are now allowed to have one visitor at a time from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., allowing for multiple loved ones to visit with patients and their care teams. Visitors were previously allowed one visitor per day.

Visitors will continue to be screened at their point of entry and will be required to wear a mask. Each visitor will be required to remain in the patient’s room at all times.

Exceptions to current hospital visitor restrictions include:

  • Emergency Department: One visitor (18 years and older) at a time is permitted, with the exception of pediatric patients.
  • End-of-life care: The patient’s clinical team can make exceptions at their discretion.
  • Pediatrics: Up to two parents/guardians at a time are permitted. (This includes all patients under 18 years old.)
  • Labor and Delivery and Postpartum: One support person for labor and delivery patients is permitted.
  • Neuropsychiatric Unit: Visiting hours for neuropsychiatric patients are from 3 to 4 p.m. daily. One visitor at a time is permitted.

