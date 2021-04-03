Ozark National Scenic Riverways asks for assistance from the public to identify whoever is responsible for recent vandalism at Rocky Falls.
On March 31, park rangers received a report about vandalism there. They found several rocks around the area that had been tagged with a variety of symbols and words in red spray paint. The vandalism is believed to have occurred sometime between Saturday, March 27, and Wednesday, March 31.
Rocky Falls is one of the most visited sites within Ozark National Scenic Riverways with its picturesque falls cascading over large, purple-hued, igneous rock formations. Removal of the markings is expected to be challenging and costly, as park managers strive to avoid any lasting, scarring effect by the either the paint or the removal process.
“Rocky Falls is a popular destination for park visitors and is an extremely special place for our local community,” said Superintendent Jason Lott. “Many local children learn to swim here, spending their summers clambering across the rocks and playing in the pool at the bottom. Residents treasure the area for weddings and baptisms. This kind of disrespect will not be tolerated, and we plan to take measures to deter future vandalism.”
The National Park Service is offering up to $2,000 for information that leads to a conviction in this vandalism case. If you have information that can help, provide as many details as you can, including:
• Description of vehicles or persons observed at the scene.
• Name of persons responsible or involved
• Any other pertinent information.
• Caller’s contact information for compensation purposes.
Use one the following methods to relay your information:
• Call or text the Investigative Services Branch Tip line at 888-653-0009.
• Report online at www.nps.gov/ISB and click “Submit a Tip.”
• Email to nps_isb@nps.gov.
