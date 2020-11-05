Shopping mall operator CBL & Associates Properties Inc. — owner of West County Center, St. Clair Square, Mid Rivers Mall and South County Center in the St. Louis area — voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday, becoming the latest mall operator seeking to restructure its operations as the COVID-19 crisis caused prolonged closures.
Mall operators in the U.S. have been strapped for cash amid the pandemic as people have stayed indoors and resorted to online shopping. Retailers, including J.C. Penney Co. Inc., one of CBL’s biggest renters, have also resorted to bankruptcy filings.
“They’re operating in a retail environment we think will continue to deteriorate,” said Chris Kuiper, equity analyst and vice president at CFRA Research.
He said the restructuring plan will help alleviate CBL’s debt burden but that the mall format doesn’t work anymore and has been on the decline for a couple of decades.
“It does nothing to reposition the company fundamentally,” he said of the filing. “They’re not changing their businesses — they’re going to be stuck with these malls and wondering what to do with them.”
CBL’s filing, which was expected, follows that of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust earlier on Sunday, which filed a Chapter 11 petition to execute a prepackaged financial restructuring plan.
CBL's bankruptcy was earlier reported by Bloomberg, which said the process will give the company a chance to continue operating while reorganizing its finances and business.
In a filing on the U.S. Bankruptcy court for the Southern District of Texas, CBL listed estimated assets and liabilities in the range of about $1 billion to $10 billion.
CBL had announced in August that it had entered into a restructuring support agreement with a group of bondholders to allow it to strengthen its balance sheet and organization, and said then it expected to file for bankruptcy by Oct. 1.
ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH
