The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•Benjamin J. Foster, 27, of 11224 Highway EE at Mountain Grove, was arrested June 8 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony drug possession charge and a misdemeanor driving while revoked charge.
A deputy made the arrest inside a courtroom in the justice center and took Foster to jail. His bond is set at $25,000.
•A deputy made contact with a 47-year-old Houston man who said a man had come to his father’s Clayton Drive property at Licking and asked to take photos of an old barn.
The man agreed and a few days later discovered the visitor had used the pictures to advertise the barn for sale on craigslist.
Investigation is ongoing and contact was to be made with the man who took the photos and posted the barn online.
•A deputy was dispatched June 10 regarding a report of theft of water and damage to a water main lock at a Highway 32 residence at Licking.
The officer made contact with a man there representing Texas County Water District No. 4, who said the tenants of the residence had been stealing water for about eight years and he had placed a lock on the water main. The man told the officer the lock had been cut off and water was being stolen again.
A 36-year-old woman is a suspect and investigation continues.
•Felicia D. Batchelor, 34, of 219 Second St. in Houston, was arrested June 13 for having and active Texas County warrant for felony charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving while revoked.
A deputy who was aware of the warrant made the arrest after observing Batchelor standing outside a residence on Second Street. She was taken to jail and held without bond.
•Burton F. Campney, 43, of 15041 Dees Road at Cabool, was arrested June 15 for having an active Texas County warrant for felony charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.
A deputy made the arrest inside a courtroom at the justice center. Campney was taken to jail and has a bond set at $75,000.
Texas County Jail admissions
June 14
Cody J. Bracich – DWI
June 15
Campney Burton – possession of controlled substance
Chad J. Webster – non-support
Jeffrey K. Sloman – stealing
June 16
James E. Burris – writ
Clifford E. Potter – stealing rented property
Johnathan D. Cook – burglary, stealing
Donald A. Newell – forgery
June 17
Scotty G. Carson – assault
Kyle A. Buell – DWI
Robert Z. Zariz – assault
June 18
Jared L. King – driving while revoked
Caitlyn R. Ryan – driving while revoked
Betty J. Giller – driving while suspended
Krystal D. Borjas – possession of controlled substance
June 19
Kody D. Carter – 24-hour commitment
June 21
Chelsea Richards – possession of controlled substance
