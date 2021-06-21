The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•Benjamin J. Foster, 27, of 11224 Highway EE at Mountain Grove, was arrested June 8 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony drug possession charge and a misdemeanor driving while revoked charge.

A deputy made the arrest inside a courtroom in the justice center and took Foster to jail. His bond is set at $25,000.

•A deputy made contact with a 47-year-old Houston man who said a man had come to his father’s Clayton Drive property at Licking and asked to take photos of an old barn.

The man agreed and a few days later discovered the visitor had used the pictures to advertise the barn for sale on craigslist.

Investigation is ongoing and contact was to be made with the man who took the photos and posted the barn online.

•A deputy was dispatched June 10 regarding a report of theft of water and damage to a water main lock at a Highway 32 residence at Licking.

The officer made contact with a man there representing Texas County Water District No. 4, who said the tenants of the residence had been stealing water for about eight years and he had placed a lock on the water main. The man told the officer the lock had been cut off and water was being stolen again.

A 36-year-old woman is a suspect and investigation continues.

•Felicia D. Batchelor, 34, of 219 Second St. in Houston, was arrested June 13 for having and active Texas County warrant for felony charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving while revoked.

A deputy who was aware of the warrant made the arrest after observing Batchelor standing outside a residence on Second Street. She was taken to jail and held without bond.

•Burton F. Campney, 43, of 15041 Dees Road at Cabool, was arrested June 15 for having an active Texas County warrant for felony charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A deputy made the arrest inside a courtroom at the justice center. Campney was taken to jail and has a bond set at $75,000.

Texas County Jail admissions

June 14

Cody J. Bracich – DWI

June 15

Campney Burton – possession of controlled substance

Chad J. Webster – non-support

Jeffrey K. Sloman – stealing

June 16

James E. Burris – writ

Clifford E. Potter – stealing rented property

Johnathan D. Cook – burglary, stealing

Donald A. Newell – forgery

June 17

Scotty G. Carson – assault

Kyle A. Buell – DWI

Robert Z. Zariz – assault

June 18

Jared L. King – driving while revoked

Caitlyn R. Ryan – driving while revoked

Betty J. Giller – driving while suspended

Krystal D. Borjas – possession of controlled substance

June 19

Kody D. Carter – 24-hour commitment

June 21

Chelsea Richards – possession of controlled substance

