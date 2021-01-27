Based on financial reasons, the Houston Optimist Club has shut down its daycare center.
The center operated at the club’s building at 402 First Street in Houston. Club director David Adkison said enrollment numbers dipped so low that keeping the center open wasn’t financially feasible, as only 3-to-8 children were present during daytime hours and the facility’s after-school care operation was tending to only 1-to-7 kids.
“That’s not enough,” Adkison said “Our numbers are so down, and with lack of membership to the Optimist Club itself, we can’t afford to keep the daycare open.”
The daycare center’s final day of operation was last Friday (Jan. 22). Adkison said the parents and guardians of the handful of enrolled kids were notified about a week earlier.
“They’re all involved in searching for their own alternatives,” he said.
The 24-hour Opti-Fitness center in the building will continue operating as normal.
“For a long time it has been floating the daycare,” Adkison said. “But that’s not working any more.”
Adkison also indicated he will be stepping away from the club. He said two people have expressed interest in becoming the club’s leaders, and information would be forthcoming regarding a reorganizational meeting in the near future.
“There’s a lot of opportunity,” Adkison said. “The stage coach and the horses are there, it’s just going to have to take someone else to drive it.”
