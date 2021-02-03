Children in the local Foster Care system have something new to benefit from in Houston.
It’s called Fostering by Faith, and is basically a boutique designed to allow Foster kids access to clothing and other household items that are available for free.
Located on Walnut Street between Grand Avenue and First Street, the project was founded by attorney Kim Lowe, who has offices in Houston and her hometown of Waynesville. During her career, Lowe has been involved in numerous cases involving Foster children.
“For the most part, these kids don’t have a mother or father in their life that’s a permanent situation,” Lowe said. “Our vision is that we’re like they’re mother and father and we need to treat them like we would treat our own kids.”
There are about 500 children in the Foster Care system in Missouri’s 25th judicial circuit (which includes Texas, Maries, Phelps and Pulaski counties), many residing in Texas County. Lowe said each one gets anywhere from $200 to $480 a year to purchase clothing and other needed items.
“That’s just not enough,” she said. “That’s almost nothing, especially for a teenager.”
Clients will be referred to Fostering by Faith by the local juvenile courts system and will be assisted by appointment only. Certain items will be provided to all kids who are helped (like backpacks and duffle bags), while other things will be distributed on an as-needed basis.
Goods offered at the store will be obtained by donation, and only new or clean, nice used items will be stocked.
Volunteering to help create the store’s attractive interior and run the local program is Houston resident Joy Hinkle.
“She has been the driving force behind making this happen,” Lowe said. “She’s got this place looking like a boutique I would shop at. I don’t live here, and between my connections and her creativity and elbow grease, it has come together in an amazing way.”
Lowe and Hinkle hope kids will get to keep what they receive from Fostering by Faith if they should have to move.
“We would like those things to be considered their possessions,” Hinkle said.
“We want this to be an experience that helps them feel loved, cared for and warm,” Lowe said.
“We want these kids to feel like they’re not seconds,” Hinkle said. “We want them to leave here feeling like they’re top-notch, loved and getting the best, not leftovers.”
More than 50 people have already helped in one way or another, Lowe said.
“The contributions have been incredible,” she said.
“And they’re not looking for a pat on the back,” Hinkle said. “They’re doing it from the heart.”
Lowe is also an author and singer-song writer who – under the name Kimberly Faith – has recorded several contemporary Christian CDs and had multiple written works published.
Operations similar to Fostering by Faith are in place in Waynesville (Fostering Together) and Rolla (Abundant Blessings), and Lowe said the three intend to share donated items so kids get what they need.
“That way if we have too much of something and they don’t have it, we can share,” she said. “The goal is to take care of the kids in the 25th Circuit.”
Fostering by Faith is not a 501c3 organization. Lowe said people seeking a tax write-off for donations can simply give items to their church and then the church can donate them. Cash will also be accepted as a donation and sometimes be used to take a kid shopping to get something that’s not in stock.
“It would be impossible to house everything we need in this small building,” Lowe said.
Both Lowe and Hinkle view the operation as a form of ministry.
“I trust God and if He says, ‘do it,’ then you just do it and let Him work it out,” Lowe said. “He always has a better plan than we ever could.”
“I had been looking for a place to volunteer, and nothing had clicked,” Hinkle said. “When I found out about this, it spoke to me and I wanted to help.”
Plans are being discussed to expand the operation to include other ways of helping kids, like free instruction offered by people in various trades and professions.
More information about Fostering by Faith is available on its Facebook page and Hinkle can be messaged on her Facebook page. People without access to Facebook can call Lowe at 417-967-1965.
“This is totally a hands and feet of Jesus thing,” Lowe said. “The way I see it, this is an amazing opportunity to do exactly what we were created to do, which is to serve each other. And who is more worthy than the children of this community?
“We really do want to minister to these kids. We want to love on them and help them with more than just physical needs, but to also get whatever their soul needs.”
