An online auction to benefit TCMH Hospice of Care is Tuesday, Oct. 27, through Sunday, Nov. 8, and will replace the chili cook off that had to be cancelled this year due to COVID-19.
The list of items up for bid during the auction is still growing, but will include a handcrafted computer table with a mulberry natural edge top, four equal quarters of a whole beef, custom fine-metal art piece, a handmade quilt, 24-gun Liberty Safe, YETI cooler package, gift cards and many other unique items.
Although the auction website is not live for bidding yet, the items up for bid can be viewed now at www.biddingforgood.com/tcmh. Check the website often, as new items will be added all the way up through the start of the auction.
Anyone interested in placing a bid for an auction item will need to register for an account before placing their bid by going to www.biddingforgood.com or by visiting the TCMH Hospice of Care auction site.
Payments and monetary donations can be made directly on the auction site via credit card, or can be made to the foundation via cash or check after the auction has officially ended. Auction winners will need to make arrangements for picking up their auction items at the conclusion of the auction. Auction items will not be shipped.
Hospice of Care provides end of life care for patients and their families regardless of a patient’s ability to pay for the service. If insurance coverage is not available, Hospice of Care may use online auction funds to purchase medications in addition to providing free care. Hospice of Care also uses funds raised to provide palliative care training and materials for patients and the family and friends of hospice patients.
For more information about a sponsorship, to give a gift in support of the online auction or for any other questions, contact Jay Gentry, foundation director, who is overseeing the event at 417-967-1377.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.