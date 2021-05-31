ACCIDENT

An accident Sunday afternoon in Texas County injured a 15-year-old girl,  the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

A teenager was injured Sunday afternoon in an accident on Highway AM two miles east of Mountain Grove, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Tpr. Robert Crewse said an eastbound 2005 Ford Explorer driven by the 16-year-old girl ran off the right of the roadway and struck a fence and utility pole. 

A passenger, a 15-year-old girl, had minor injuries was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. 

Both were wearing seat belts. The vehicle had extensive damage following the 3:50 p.m. accident. 

