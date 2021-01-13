ACCIDENT

An ATV accident was reported Tuesday, Jan. 12, in southern Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

A Mountain View man was seriously injured Tuesday night in an ATV crash in southern Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Jeffrey R. Holdt, 30, was operating a westbound 2018 Suzuki King Quad ATV on a county road when he attempted a sharp right turn and lost control. The vehicle overturned, and the driver was ejected. 

Holdt was flown by helicopter to Mercy in Springfield following the 10:25 p.m. crash.

He is charged with DWI - alcohol, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident and driving while suspended. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments