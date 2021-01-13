A Mountain View man was seriously injured Tuesday night in an ATV crash in southern Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Jeffrey R. Holdt, 30, was operating a westbound 2018 Suzuki King Quad ATV on a county road when he attempted a sharp right turn and lost control. The vehicle overturned, and the driver was ejected.
Holdt was flown by helicopter to Mercy in Springfield following the 10:25 p.m. crash.
He is charged with DWI - alcohol, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident and driving while suspended.
