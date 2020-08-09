ACCIDENT

An ATV accident was reported Saturday, Aug. 8, south of Roby. 

Two persons were hurt Saturday in an ATV accident in northwest Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Tpr. Zayne Tate said Leanne Wolfe, Success, whose age was unknown, was seriously injured when her 2016 Honda ATV left Roby Road south of Roby and overturned in a ditch. Wolfe and a 15-year-old girl from Roby were taken by private vehicle to a Fort Leonard Wood hospital. 

The vehicle had minor damage. 

