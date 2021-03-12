One person was injured Thursday when their Jeep ran off Highway 32 at Highway N and overturned west of Licking.
The driver was a 16-year-old girl from Duke. A 13-year-old girl, a passenger, was taken by private vehicle to Phelps Health in Rolla.
Updated: March 13, 2021 @ 12:48 am
The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Warning for... Southeastern Dent County in south central Missouri... Howell County in south central Missouri... Oregon County in south central Missouri... Shannon County in south central Missouri... Texas County in south central Missouri... Wright County in southwestern Missouri... * Until 100 PM CST Saturday. * At 1256 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... West Plains, Mountain Grove, Mountain View, Thayer, Willow Springs, Houston, Cabool and Winona. This includes the following low water crossings... Route JJ at The Spring River just south of Highway 160, Route U, 6 miles east of Willow Springs, Route U at The Jacks Fork 2 miles northwest of Clear Springs, Route Y, 4 miles northwest of Mountain View, Route KK at Gladden Creek just north of Akers, Route MM south of Birch Tree and Highway 99 at Middle Fork south of Thomasville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&
The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Warning for... Southeastern Camden County in central Missouri... Maries County in central Missouri... Eastern Miller County in central Missouri... Pulaski County in central Missouri... Phelps County in east central Missouri... Dent County in south central Missouri... Northern Texas County in south central Missouri... Eastern Laclede County in southwestern Missouri... Northeastern Wright County in southwestern Missouri... * Until 900 AM CST Saturday. * At 827 PM CST, Multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms over the past 24 hours have led to 2 to 3.5 inches of rainfall accumulation across the warned area so far. An additional round of showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through the warned area again tonight, adding additional rainfall to already elevated streamflows. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Rolla, Fort Leonard Wood, Salem, Waynesville, Eldon, St. Robert, St. James and Licking. This includes the following low water crossings... Route O at Jones Creek just south of Dixon, Springfield Road south of Waynesville, Route Y northwest of Rolla, Route HH at Bell Creek east of Crocker, Route H at Roubidoux Creek south of Waynesville, Route H at Little Piney Creek southeast of Edgar Springs and Route E near Stickney. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&
.Showers and thunderstorms will continue across extreme southeast Kansas and the Missouri Ozarks through Saturday afternoon. Widespread rainfall amounts are expected to range from 2 to 4 inches with localized higher amounts. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, Maries, McDonald, Miller, Morgan, Newton, Oregon, Ozark, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Shannon, St. Clair, Stone, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Webster and Wright. * Through Saturday afternoon. * Persistent rainfall over the next several days is expected to lead to flooding across extreme southeast Kansas and the Missouri Ozarks. Widespread rainfall amounts through this weekend is expected to range from three to five inches. * Flooded low water crossings will become common through the weekend and into early next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
