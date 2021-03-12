One person was injured Thursday when their Jeep ran off Highway 32 at Highway N and overturned west of Licking. 

The driver was a 16-year-old girl from Duke. A 13-year-old girl, a passenger, was taken by private vehicle to Phelps Health in Rolla. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

1
0
0
0
0

Load comments