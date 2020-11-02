With record levels of voters casting ballots early amid the coronavirus pandemic, election agencies will open their doors Monday for one final day of in-person absentee voting.
About 11.5 percent of the county’s registered voters have already cast a ballot as of Saturday. To vote, go to the clerk's office in the upper level of the Texas County Administrative Center on Grand Avenue in Houston.
According to information Saturday afternoon, there have been 1,866 ballots cast. Of those, 1,159 were voted in person at the county clerk’s office. Ballots have been mailed to 795 and 707 have been returned before Tuesday’s General Election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.