With record levels of voters casting ballots early amid the coronavirus pandemic, election agencies will open their doors Monday for one final day of in-person absentee voting.

About 11.5 percent of the county’s registered voters have already cast a ballot as of Saturday. To vote, go to the clerk's office in the upper level of the Texas County Administrative Center on Grand Avenue in Houston.

According to information Saturday afternoon, there have been 1,866 ballots cast. Of those, 1,159 were voted in person at the county clerk’s office. Ballots have been mailed to 795 and 707 have been returned before Tuesday’s General Election.

