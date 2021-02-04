A West Plains man was killed Thursday afternoon in crash on U.S. 63 about five miles south of Houston.
Tpr. Marty Wiseman of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a southbound 2005 Ford Ranger driven by Randy D. Brooks, 47, of West Plains, struck a northbound 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 operated by Michael T. Lee, 25, of Raymondville.
Both vehicles came to rest in the northbound lane. Brooks was pronounced dead at Texas County Memorial Hospital about an hour after the 1 p.m. accident and next of kin was notified. Lee was taken to TCMH with minor injuries. Both vehicles were totaled. Lee was wearing a seatbelt, and Brooks was not.
Members of the Houston Rural Fire Department, a rescue squad and members of the county sheriff's department and state patrol assisted at the scene.
