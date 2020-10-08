A two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon south of Licking on U.S. 63 left an Edgar Springs man injured.
Sgt. Dale Pounds said a northbound 2001 Dodge Caravan driven by Mickey G. Wilson, 58, of Licking, attempted to avoid an animal in the roadway and was struck in the rear by a 2007 Dodge Durango operated by Jerry R. Hale, 61, of Edgar Springs.
Hale, who had moderate injuries, was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital. Both vehicles had moderate damage, and each driver was wearing a seat belt.
