A Mountain Grove woman sustained minor injuries Tuesday, March 2, in a crash north of Cabool on U.S. 63.

Tpr. Cathryn Goodwin said a southbound 2009 Chevrolet Impala driven by Samantha Stilley, 31, ran off the roadway and struck an embankment. 

Stilley, who to seek her own medical treatment, was wearing a seat belt. The vehicle had extensive damage. 

