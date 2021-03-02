A Mountain Grove woman was injured late Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 63 about five miles north of Cabool, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Tpr. Cathryn Goodwin said a southbound 2009 Chevrolet Impala driven by Samantha Stilley, 31, ran off the roadway and struck an embankment.
Stilley, who to seek her own medical treatment, was wearing a seat belt. The vehicle had extensive damage.
