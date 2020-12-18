ACCIDENT

The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a 4:35 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, accident east of Licking.

A Licking woman was flown to a Springfield hospital following an accident Thursday afternoon east of her hometown. 

Tpr. Cathryn Goodwin said a westbound 2011 Dodge Ram 1050 driven by Geneva V. Burgdorf, 64, of Licking, crossed the centerline on Highway VV five miles east of Licking and struck an eastbound 1990 Chevrolet 1500 operated by Kenny A. Jack, 25, of Licking. 

The Burgdorf truck traveled off the left side of the highway, struck a fence and a tree. She was flown to Cox South in Springfield with moderate injuries. The other driver was not injured. 

Burgdorf 's truck was totaled; she was not wearing a seat belt. Jack's truck had minor damage, and he was wearing a seat belt.

Assisting Goodwin at the scene were Cpl. Travis Brown and Cpl. Stacy Crewse. 

