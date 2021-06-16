A Joplin man was injured Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Highway H south of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Nathan J. McGee, 32, was driving a westbound 2018 Toyota Camery that ran off the roadway, overcorrected, traveled off the left side and overturned, said Tpr. Robert Crewse. 

McGee, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The vehicle was totaled.

