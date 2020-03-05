A Marshfield woman sustained moderate injuries Thursday afternoon in a Highway 17 crash two miles north of Evening Shade.
Tpr. Marty Wiseman said a southbound 2006 Pontiac Montana driven by Kayce L. Jagears, 30, ran off the right side of the road, returned to the highway and overturned.
Jagears, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital.
The vehicle was totaled.
