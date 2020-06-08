A Summersville woman was injured Monday in a crash south of her hometown. the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Cpl. Stacy Crewse said a southbound 2014 Chevrolet Spark driven by Tori L. Terrill, 20, ran off the right side of Highway 17 about five miles south of Summersville and overturned.
Terrill was taken by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains.
Members of the Summersville Fire Department assisted at the scene.
