One person was injured Saturday morning when her vehicle ran off Highway 32 west of Roby and struck a culvert.
Sgt. Dale Pounds of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the westbound 2013 Dodge Challenger was driven by Stephanie L. Buchholz, 40, of Cedar Hill.
Buchholz, who was to seek her own medical treatment for moderate injuries, was wearing a seat belt, Pounds said.
