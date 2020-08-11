A Mountain Grove man was injured Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash north of Cabool.
Tpr. Zayne Tate said the 10:45 p.m. accident occurred when a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Deantrey C. Hobey, 20, of Mountain Grove, struck in the rear a 2002 Hyundai Santa Fe operated by Jeremy C. Edwards, 37, of Cabool. Both were headed southbound near U.S. 63 and Highway U.
Hobey was taken by private vehicle with minor injuries to Texas County Memorial Hospital.
Both vehicles had extensive damage, and both were wearing seat belts.
