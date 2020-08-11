Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPRINGFIELD HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SOUTHEASTERN LACLEDE COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MISSOURI... PULASKI COUNTY IN CENTRAL MISSOURI... NORTHERN TEXAS COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOURI... SOUTHWESTERN PHELPS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI... * UNTIL 1215 PM CDT TUESDAY. * AT 612 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN. * CREEKS, STREAMS, AND LOW WATER CROSSINGS WILL BE ESPECIALLY SUSCEPTIBLE TO THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. LOCATIONS IN THE ADVISORY INCLUDE... FORT LEONARD WOOD... WAYNESVILLE... ST. ROBERT... LICKING... DIXON... CROCKER... EDGAR SPRINGS... PLATO... BEULAH... DEVIL'S ELBOW... HAZELTON... LYNCHBURG... FALCON... LAQUEY... ROBY... THIS ADVISORY INCLUDES BUT IS NOT LIMITED TO THE FOLLOWING LOW WATER CROSSINGS... ROUTE O AT JONES CREEK JUST SOUTH OF DIXON... ROUTE T NORTHWEST OF WAYNESVILLE... ROUTE HH AT BELL CREEK EAST OF CROCKER... ROUTE H AT LITTLE PINEY CREEK SOUTHEAST OF EDGAR SPRINGS... AND ROUTE H AT ROUBIDOUX CREEK SOUTH OF WAYNESVILLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. &&