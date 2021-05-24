A Mountain View man was injured late Monday morning in a crash just east of Houston on Highway B. 

Tpr. Zayne Tate said a westbound 2009 Toyota Tacoma driven by Craig A. Vanoskeuls, 64, ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a mailbox and came to rest in a ditch about one mile east of Houston. 

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken with minor injuries by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital. The vehicle had moderate damage. 

Assisting at the scene was Tpr. Marty Wiseman.

