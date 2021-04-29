A Lennox woman received minor injuries at about noon Thursday in a single-vehicle crash north of Licking.

Tpr. Marty Wiseman said an eastbound 2000 Nissan Maxima on Highway CC driven by Christopher J. Frisby, 34, of Lennox, ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned. 

A passenger, Janell E. Schmitd, 39, was taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston with minor injuries. 

The vehicle had moderate damage. Both were wearing seat belts. 

