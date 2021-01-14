One person was injured Thursday morning in an accident on U.S. 60 just east of Cabool.
Tpr. Marty Wiseman said a 2008 Ford Edge driven eastbound by Clara Jones, 85, of Mansfield, was attempting to overtake a 2019 Kenworth operated by Rodney M. Thompson, 55, of Willow Springs, when she attempted to return to the right lane and was struck by the big rig.
The car ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, Wiseman said.
Jones, who had minor injuries, was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. The car had moderate damage; and the Kenworth had minor.
