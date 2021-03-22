A Houston woman was injured Monday morning in a crash near Twin Bridges on North U.S. 63. 

Cpl. Travis Brown said a northbound 2014 Honda Accord driven by Gwendolyn L. Baker, 50, ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. 

She was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The car had extensive damage. She was wearing a seat belt. 

Northbound traffic was slowed until the wreckage could be removed. 

