A Mansfield woman received moderate injuries Friday afternoon in a crash south of Manes on Highway 95, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Tpr. Marty Wiseman said an eastbound 1999 GMC Suburban driven by Laura A. Ramsey, 36, of Mansfield, failed to stop at a sign and struck the towed unit of a northbound 2011 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Charles G. Norris II, 48, of Mountain Grove. 

Ramsey, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital. Her vehicle was totaled. The truck had moderate damage. Norris was wearing a seat belt. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments