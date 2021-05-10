ACCIDENT

One person was injured Monday, May 10, when a van struck a tree about three miles north of Licking. 

One person was injured Monday north of Licking after a van ran off a township road and struck a tree.

Tpr. Jason Sentman of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a westbound 2007 Ford E350 van was driven by Zane N. Vankirk, 52, on Buffalo Road.

He had minor injuries and was taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital. He was not wearing a seat belt. The van had moderate damage. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments