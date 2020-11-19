Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTH WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 40 TO 55 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST KANSAS AND CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MISSOURI. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES, ESPECIALLY ON WEST TO EAST ORIENTED HIGHWAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&