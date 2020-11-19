A Licking man was injured Thursday morning in a crash north of Houston.
Tpr. Marty Wiseman said a southbound 1994 Chevrolet 1500 Silverado driven by Jacob D. Moncrief, 27, ran off the right side of U.S. 63 about five miles north of Houston, came back to the roadway and ran off the left side and overturned.
Moncrief, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance with minor injuries to Texas County Memorial Hospital. The vehicle was totaled, Wiseman said.
