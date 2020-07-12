ACCIDENT

A Hartshorn woman was injured in a 5:35 p.m. July 11 crash north of Summersville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

A Hartshorn woman was injured Saturday evening when her vehicle was struck in the rear on Highway KK about seven miles north of Summersville. 

Troopers said a 16-year-old unidentified Raymondville girl was driving a northbound 2006 Chevrolet Silverado that struck a 1985 Ford LTD operated by Jami L. Vance, 36, who was taken by ambulance with moderate injuries to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. 

Both vehicles had moderate damage. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments