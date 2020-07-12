A Hartshorn woman was injured Saturday evening when her vehicle was struck in the rear on Highway KK about seven miles north of Summersville.
Troopers said a 16-year-old unidentified Raymondville girl was driving a northbound 2006 Chevrolet Silverado that struck a 1985 Ford LTD operated by Jami L. Vance, 36, who was taken by ambulance with moderate injuries to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.
Both vehicles had moderate damage.
