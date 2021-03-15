ACCIDENT

One person was injured in an accident on Monday, March 15, on King Road,  the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Sgt. Dale Pounds of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a northbound 2004 Honda Civic driven by Caleb A. Bopp, 31, ran off the right side of the road, struck two trees and overturned. 

Bopp, who had moderate injuries, was taken by private vehicle to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. He was not wearing a seat belt. 

The Cabool Fire Department assisted at the scene. 

