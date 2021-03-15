A Mountain Grove man was injured Monday in a crash on King Road in western Texas County.
Sgt. Dale Pounds of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a northbound 2004 Honda Civic driven by Caleb A. Bopp, 31, ran off the right side of the road, struck two trees and overturned.
Bopp, who had moderate injuries, was taken by private vehicle to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. He was not wearing a seat belt.
The Cabool Fire Department assisted at the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.