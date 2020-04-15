A Plato woman was hurt early Tuesday evening in an accident at Highway AW and Evening Shade Road in northwest Texas County.
Tpr. Jacob Sellars said a westbound 2000 Ford F-150 driven by Elbert I. Butler, 48, of Plato, failed to stop at a sign and struck a 2011 Ford Fusion operated by Juanita R. Mendoza, 53, of Plato.
Mendoza, whose car was totaled, was taken by ambulance with moderate injuries to a Fort Leonard Wood hospital. Butler's truck had extensive damage, but he was not injured.
Sellars said both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Assisting at the scene was Tpr. Marty Wiseman.
