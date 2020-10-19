A Willow Springs woman was injured Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash south of Cabool, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Tpr. Zayne Tate said a northbound 2003 Dodge Dakota driven by Phyllis M. Ball, 56, ran off the left side of Highway 181 about three miles south of Cabool, overturned and came to rest on its top.
Ball, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. The vehicle was totaled.
