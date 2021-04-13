Nine persons are isolation in Texas County due to COVID-19. One person died, raising the death toll to 24 since the pandemic began in Texas County, the Texas County Health Department reported.
The fatality — someone 50 to 60 years of age — first tested positive in February.
No one is hospitalized.
