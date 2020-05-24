A Rogersville man was cited Saturday on drug charges in Texas County.
Joshua D. Chapman, 32, was cited and released on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to affix registration.
Updated: May 24, 2020 @ 9:06 am
